First photos out! Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja all set to tie the knot

Sonam Kapoor looked mesmerizing in the bridal avatar



Sonam Kapoor's bridal look. Pic/Anaita Adajania's Instagram account

Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja are all ready to scale new heights in their relationship by getting hitched in one of the most high profile weddings of the year. Sonam will tie the knot with Anand today at aunt Kavita Singh's house in a private ceremony. Sonam looked mesmerizing in the bridal avatar!

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's respective families and close friends have reached the venue. Anand Ahuja looks majestic in a muted gold sherwani and a pagadi with ruby beads around his neck.

The Anand Karaj was held between 11 am to 12.30 pm today. The ceremony will be followed by a lunch and a reception for the newly-weds will be hosted in the evening.

Sonam Kapoor was elegance personified as she chose to be in sync with the 'shades of white' dress code for her sangeet ceremony on Monday evening. Sonam wore a traditional dress that featured a heavily-embroidered gold blouse and ivory-gold lehena. She matched the dress with traditional jewellery -- jadau neckpiece, maang-tika and jhumkas. Her hair was neatly done up in a long braid and adorned with a white garland. The sangeet ceremony took place at the Sunteck Signature Island yesterday. Several celebrities and close friends turned up at the function dressed in different shades of white.

The reception and wedding party will take place at The Leela in the evening. Check out some more pics of guests arrived at the venue here:

Jacqueline Fernandez looked radiant in a pink ensemble

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the venue

Amitabh Bachchan arrived with daughter Shweta Bachchan

While a host of stars are still arriving at the wedding celebration at Sonam's aunt Kavita Seth's Rockdale Bandra bungalow, the preparations of the Anand Karaj (Punjabi wedding ritual) have already begun. In a new video surfaced on social media, brothers Harshvardhan Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are seen taking Sonam ahead to perform further wedding rituals with Anand Ahuja. Embed code:

Also Read: Here's What Transpired At Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's Sangeet And Mehendi Ceremony

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates