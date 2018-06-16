First poster of Kalki Koechlin's 'The Job' unveiled. Take a look

Meanwhile, the actor has also been roped in by BBC World Service to present a new podcast series on India

The first poster of the Kalki Koechlin-starrer short film, The Job, has been unveiled. Produced by Kushal Srivastava, the suspense thriller is directed by Siddharth Sinha. Meanwhile, the actor has also been roped in by BBC World Service to present a new podcast series on India.

Kalki Koechlin's upcoming film also includes "Gully Boy", about street rappers in Mumbai. "It's about Dharavi slum rapping. Some of the rappers including Divine, Naezy and Kaam Bhari have written some amazing lyrics for the film. Ranveer Singh is playing a rapper in the film and I am playing music producer who helps him in one of the songs in it. Alia Bhatt is also in the film and the film will be out early next year," Kalki said.

Kalki Koechlin has also created a line of bags in association with a luxury brand, says she wanted the range to be a reflection of her personal style. Koechlin, known for her fierce, unconventional identity in the industry, brought the same qualities to her work when she began crafting the line.

