First poster of Krushna Abhishek starrer 'O' Pushpa I Hate Tears released; check it out

"O' Pushpa I hate tears" this dialogue always gives us a flashback of a scene given by Superstar Rajesh Khanna in a Bollywood cult film Amar Prem. Now an entire film is ready on the name of this dialogue. With a very different and attention-grabbing name of the upcoming film O Pushpa I hate tears has released its first poster look today. Krushna Abhishek playing the role of Shyam and Arjumman Mughal playing as Pushpa will be seen as leads in the film. South superstar, Karthik Jayaram is also playing an important role in the movie.

Under the banner of Films@50 in association with Wavelength Studios, 'O Pushpa I hate tears' is a unique combination of Suspense, thriller and comedy. Films story is written and directed by Dinkar Kapoor and produced by Amulya Das and Sujata Das, co-produced by Ratan Mani. Actor Krushna Abhisehk, Karthik Jayaram, Arjumman Mughal & Anusmriti Sarkar are the leads in the film. Film is written by Adesh K. Arjun.

The first look of the film looks very promising and 'O' Pushpa I hate tears is all set to release next year on 07th February 2020.

