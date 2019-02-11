First schedule of Omung Kumar's PM Narendra Modi biopic wrapped up

bollywood

The next stint of Vivek Oberoi-starrer PM Narendra Modi biopic shooting will unfold in Ahmedabad

Vivek Oberoi has wrapped up the first schedule of PM Narendra Modi. The unit had been shooting in different parts of Gujarat, including Kutch and Bhuj for the biopic being helmed by Omung Kumar. The next stint of shooting will unfold in Ahmedabad.

The biopic will be shot at various locations across Gujarat, Delhi and Uttarakhand. The film will trace the journey of PM Modi from his humble beginnings to his years as Chief Minister, and later his election as the Prime Minister. Earlier this month, the first look poster of the film was launched at an event in Mumbai by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. The makers unveiled the first look and poster of the film in January in 23 languages making a splash on the internet.

The film also stars Boman Irani and Darshan Kumaar in pivotal roles. Directed by Omung Kumar, the biopic will be produced by Sandip Ssingh. Talking about the film, Omung said, "To direct a biopic of a man Shri Narendra Modiji who is one the most prolific leaders in the history of India is a huge responsibility and I am proud to helm it. Vivek Oberoi to play the legend. Produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh." The film's poster was launched in 27 languages.

