Fishes found dead on the banks of river Tunga in Karnataka

After the incident, villagers are reportedly afraid of using the river water for potable and other purposes

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Karnataka: In a disturbing sight, several fishes were found lying dead on the banks of river Tunga in Matturu-Hosahalli village on Wednesday. After the incident, villagers are reportedly afraid of using the river water for potable and other purposes.

"Since the last five or six days, the colour of the river water has turned green and fishes in it have been dying. The local populace in villages use the river water for drinking but people are now afraid to do so," said Bhanu Prakash, a villager. Villagers said that officials visited the site and took samples of fishes and the water to be tested.

Karnataka: Several fish were found dead on the banks of Tunga River at Mattur-Hosahalli village limits in Shivamogga, yesterday. The cause of their death is yet to be ascertained. pic.twitter.com/DlzbZapfmO — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2019

"Officials were informed; they came and took samples of water and fishes for forensic examination. They have assured us that all proper measures would be taken and all possible help would be delivered," a villager said. Tunga river originates in the Western Ghats and provides clean drinking water to many cities including Shivamoga. Along the bank many villages use the same water for irrigation as well. It joins Bhadra and flows further to middle Karnataka and feeds thousands of hectares of land and provides drinking water to lakhs of people

