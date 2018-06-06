Fit as a fiddle! Disha Patani bags another fitness-based brand endorsement

Disha Patani, who paints her social media with videos that showcase her dancing skills, has bagged her second fitness-based brand endorsement



Disha Patani

Looks like, Tiger Shroff's love for fitness has rubbed off on to ladylove Disha Patani too. The actor, who paints her social media with videos that showcase her dancing skills, has bagged her second fitness-based brand endorsement.



Tiger Shroff

Disha will be seen promoting a wellness hotel in the near future.

But, meanwhile, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani treated them to two new pictures from their vacation in the Maldives. Yes! the couple haven't revealed that they both were in Maldives, but, come on! Haven't they made it obvious with their pictures? Even their pictures were posted within an hour of each other!

Tiger and Disha, both look super-hot in their pictures. Tiger flaunted his abs as he wore red swim trunks. Look at his calves! We can't help but drool over Shroff's chiselled body!

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) onJun 5, 2018 at 4:43am PDT

Disha Patani was chilling on her back in a white one-piece swimsuit. Temperatures are bound to soar high right?

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onJun 5, 2018 at 6:17am PDT

Also Read: Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra's war continues

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates