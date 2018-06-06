Fit as a fiddle! Disha Patani bags another fitness-based brand endorsement
Disha Patani, who paints her social media with videos that showcase her dancing skills, has bagged her second fitness-based brand endorsement
Disha Patani
Looks like, Tiger Shroff's love for fitness has rubbed off on to ladylove Disha Patani too. The actor, who paints her social media with videos that showcase her dancing skills, has bagged her second fitness-based brand endorsement.
Tiger Shroff
Disha will be seen promoting a wellness hotel in the near future.
But, meanwhile, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani treated them to two new pictures from their vacation in the Maldives. Yes! the couple haven't revealed that they both were in Maldives, but, come on! Haven't they made it obvious with their pictures? Even their pictures were posted within an hour of each other!
Tiger and Disha, both look super-hot in their pictures. Tiger flaunted his abs as he wore red swim trunks. Look at his calves! We can't help but drool over Shroff's chiselled body!
Disha Patani was chilling on her back in a white one-piece swimsuit. Temperatures are bound to soar high right?
