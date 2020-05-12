Fitholic Association's Sagar Kumar, aka Aryan Narwat - A social worker with a difference!

Gordon B. Hinckley once said, "The happiest people I know are those who lose themselves in the service of others." He might as well have been describing people involved in social work, like Aryan Narwat, a.k.a. Sagar Kumar. Aryan wanted to join Army when he was young. The inspiration for this came to him from his father, who was an active social worker, always ready to help those in need. However, when that didn't happen, Aryan's dad advised him to do the kind of work, which would bring a smile to someone's face!

Those words turned out to be an epiphany for Aryan, who realized that no religion is greater than the religion of humanity! In his own words, "I strongly believe that social workers are mini-version of the Army. These social workers can serve the people and help them to accomplish their dreams. The only motto of a social worker is what he can do for others and in what way he can change the lives of people of his country!"

Aryan Narwat is the founder of India's first fitness NGO, Fitholic Association, whose mission is to make every rural kid fit. Aryan is also a national member of the UN Program called 'Let's Do It India' (World Clean Up Day)! His NGO is dedicated to help rural children stay fit through a regimented fitness program. The Fitholic Association also provides fitness training, equipments and trainers to these children who, otherwise, cannot afford any of these.

Perhaps, it is for social workers like Aryan that Mary Rose McGeady once remarked, "There is no greater joy or greater reward than to make a fundamental difference in someone's life."

Aryan has been involved in doing charity work for the past 8 years and he is so dedicated to his cause that he directly spends 50% of his monthly income for the welfare of the poor.

One thing that concerns Aryan very much is the ridicule to which social workers are subjected, either in the real world or on social media. He dismisses the claims that social workers do all the work for publicity or to gain fame. He says, "Though a social worker may post a photo of his work, it is not to get publicity, but to inspire youth to contribute some of his valuable time for the noble cause of spreading happiness!"

He shares a lot of videos on his Instagram page, makeinindia_aaru, too! Citing the example of some of the prominent social workers in the country, like Dr Prakash Amte, Kiritkumar Mansukhlal Acharya and Renu tai Gavaskar, Aryan says that very few people think about those who are deprived of even the basic necessities. He goes on to add, "Money does matter but when that money is used for a noble cause, it gives us a peaceful sleep at night."

