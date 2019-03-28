Fitness challenge by Bharti Singh to Pearl Puri

television

Bharti Singh didn't leave any stone unturned to pull Pearlâs leg as she challenged him with a fun dare

Bharti Singh and Pearl Puri

With its unique format, each episode of Khatra Khatra Khatra brings a variety of entertainment for the viewers. Be it plotting pranks or pulling each other's leg, the show promises to serve a buffet of entertainment to the audience. In the upcoming episode, the Naagin 3 actor Pearl Puri will be gracing the stage of Khatra Khatra Khatra as a special guest.

The Comedy queen, Bharti Singh didn't leave any stone unturned to pull Pearl's leg as she challenged him with a fun dare. As a part of the challenge, Pearl Puri had to show how fit he is by carrying Bharti Singh on his back and do push-ups.

Will Pearl Puri manage to put his strength together and emerge triumph?

Bharti Singh is hosting Khatra Khatra Katra with her Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who is also the show's producer. Bharti Singh married long-time boyfriend, writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa in Goa on December 3, 2017.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates