Five bodies found in minibus in Assam

Jan 04, 2018, 21:31 IST | PTI

Bodies of five persons, including a 12-year-old boy were found inside a minibus on Thursday, police said

Bodies of five persons, including a 12-year-old boy were found inside a minibus on Thursday, police said. The five who hail from the same village in Nalbari district had gone for a picnic to Bhutan Chowki on the Assam-Bhutan border yesterday.

Their bodies were recovered from inside the minibus at Galadighalat, the police said adding they were identified. Local BJP MLA Narayan Deka who visited the site told
reporters that police and forensic experts are investigating the incident.

