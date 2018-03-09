Five charred to death in bizarre highway accident on Mumbai-Goa National highway

Five people were killed in a bizarre accident on the Mumbai-Goa National Highway in the early hours of Thursday



A truck rammed a trailer and a two-wheeler was also caught up in the accident

Five people were killed in a bizarre accident on the Mumbai-Goa National Highway in the early hours of Thursday. A truck rammed a trailer coming from the opposite direction and a two-wheeler was caught up between the vehicles. The truck caught fire and all the five people including the Scooty driver were charred to death.

The incident took place near Poladpur which falls in the jurisdiction of Goregaon police station. Senior Inspector Vikram Jagtap said, "A truck driver (HR 7A 2899) was heading from Mangaon to Lonere village while the trailer driver (RJ 09 GB 8291) was coming from the opposite direction.

It seems that the truck driver hit the trailer. A Scooty driver (MH06-BL 1972), who was identified as Tushar Gawade, 30, was smashed between the two vehicles. Only he has been identified while the other four bodies were completely burnt."

