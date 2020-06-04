Five iconic Amitabh Bachchan characters that proves that he is the master of disguise

A boy from Allahabad started off as the Angry Young Man and went on to become the Shahenshah of Bollywood. Well into his 70s and still going strong, Amitabh Bachchan's versatility and indomitable spirit has set a benchmark only few can match up to. Over a memorable career that spans decades, the legend has each time been able to breathe life into every character so very seamlessly.

Known to always pack a punch, we this time see him as Mirza in the upcoming Gulabo Sitabo. With a look not many would have expected, it isn't the first time that Amitabh Bachchan has left fans spellbound with his appearance. Here are 5 memorable roles played by the legend that prove he's a master of disguise unlike no other.

Mirza

The excellence of Mr. Bachchan could be understood from the recent news doing the rounds about him roaming freely in the streets of Lucknow during the shooting of Amazon Prime Video's Gulabo Sitabo without a single soul recognizing him. If this is not how you master a disguise, then we don't know what is.

Auro

Mr. Bachchan's acting in Paa was so childish, yet mature and intense that there might hardly have been any dry eyes in the theatres. There was not a single moment in the film where you thought it was the actor and not a school-going-kid. All you had to do was see his innocent expressions to fall in love with Auro. For those who have watched the movie, Auro didn't pass away. He's a character that lives in our heart forever.



Azaad

Such was his appearance in Thugs of Hindostan that even the most brilliant pirate of all times would not be able recognise that it was Amitabh Ji playing the role of one. Fitting the role of Azad to the T, this is the closest we'll get to seeing our desi Jack Sparrow. Some might even think that he did a better job.

Bhootnath

If ghosts around the world are like Bhootnath, we might never again be afraid of horror movies. As classy as the man he is, Bachchan, in this movie brilliantly portrayed the looks of a gross and quite unclean ghost. While it took us time to get used to this look, we swear even that the actor as a shabby ghost was an absolute mood!

Sooryavansham

Okay guys, we know that we are talking about character here, but how can one not mention one of the most legendary movies to be ever made in recent times! Why have one of the Superstar, when you can have two? We saw deliver a power-packed role both as Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh and Heera giving us a film that we can watch anyone.

We can go on and on about how awesome Amitabh Ji is, but I guess if you are missing some of his awesomeness then all you need to do is tune in to Amazon Prime Video on the 12th of June and bam! – Mirza will be present to take away all your quarantine worries!

