Five instances when Kareena Kapoor Khan showcased her wit and humour on Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan may have joined the Instagram party late, but by now we know that Bebo is the life of any party she joins, even if she does so fashionably late!
Is there anything Kareena Kapoor Khan can't do? She's a talented actor, a style icon, an amazing mum to little Taimur, and just about everything else that makes her uniquely Bebo. She may have joined the Instagram party late, but by now we know that Bebo is the life of any party she joins, even if she does so fashionably late!
Here are five instances on Instagram when Kareena Kapoor showcased her tremendous wit and humour!
When Bebo as a baby shared a gem about social distancing
First of all, how utterly adorable is this photo of a tiny little Kareena Kapoor? She used this throwback photo to talk about social distancing and show us how important it is in the deadly times of corona. Bebo captioned this image, "Me... when someone tries to shake my hand these days!
#StayHome #StaySafe #SocialDistancing"
When she modelled a pasta necklace made by Tim
Even a necklace made from pasta looks good on Bebo, proving that the Good Newwz actor can wear anything and look like a million bucks. This necklace was made by her dear little boy Taimur, and Kareena wrote alongside this picture, "Pasta la vista. Handmade Jewellery by Taimur Ali Khan #QuaranTimDiaries" #QuaranTimDiaries... now isn't that creative?
When Kareena stared in shock at the zit on her face
Yes, Bebo also falls victim to unwarranted and unwanted zits sometimes. But does she fret? No, the queen never frets! Instead, she makes fun of it by writing, "Meanwhile... I just sat there staring in wonder of what was being created. PS: The zit on my face didn't get the memo of no personal visits and social distancing... #HugeMess"
When she wished Aamir Khan in the funniest way
Kareena Kapoor Khan also found the best way to wish her Laal Singh Chaddha co-star, Aamir Khan, a happy birthday. Sharing a photo of a snoozing and pillow-cuddling Aamir, she wrote, "My fav co-star has to be @_aamirkhan's... pillow!"
When she wanted to fall in love... or was it fall asleep?
Like us, Kareena, too, is bored sitting at home. And while husband Saif Ali Khan can be seen spending his time reading and lazing around in the grass, Kareena seems to be quite unoccupied in this photo! "Fall iÌ¶nÌ¶ Ì¶lÌ¶oÌ¶vÌ¶eÌ¶ asleep... #Mess" she captioned this cute picture of her passing time with Saif.
Which of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram photos did you like the most?
On the work front, Kareena was recently seen in Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan's Angrezi Medium. She will be next Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump (1994) and is helmed by director Advait Chandan. The movie is slated to hit theatres on Christmas 2020.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's bikini-clad photos for a leading magazine broke the internet. Soon after pictures of her family vacation in the Maldives too went viral. Her svelte body and most importantly her confidence made us drool!
Post Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy, she immediately hit the gym and began following a strict diet, and a year later, she had unarguably one of the best bods in the industry. This picture was taken from Taimur Ali Khan's 1st birthday celebrations
From running up and down the stairs to engaging in Pilates, Kareena Kapoor ensured to do whatever it takes to stay healthy!
During Lux Golden Awards' special show with Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor set temperatures soaring in this off-shoulder black dress with her hair neatly tied into a low bun, and her signature style smokey eyes and nude lips!
It was a jaw-dropping moment for the fashion police when Kareena Kapoor Khan wore an ivory bustier top, kimono jacket, and trousers. She couldn't have flaunted her hot abs in a better way.
After looking at this picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan, one only wonders if the lady is heading towards the size zero figure once again!
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked every bit the blushing bride as she walked the ramp in Doha in 2018, in a powder pink lehenga for Vikram Phadnis!
With this picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan proved every bit that she's the Begum of Bollywood!
Kareena Kapoor Khan gets her party mode on with this shiny jacket!
We love Kareena Kapoor Khan's casual yet chic look. Doesn't she look cute?
Kareena Kapoor Khan slays it in this outfit with plunging neckline.
In 2018, Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor had teamed up professionally for the first time for a brand endorsement. Bebo showed off her svelte figure in this cute pink dress.
Kareena Kapoor Khan looks chic in this outfit, don't you agree?
Kareena Kapoor Khan performed at Zee Cine Awards 2017. In her first on-stage act post-pregnancy, Kareena paid tribute to the Khans of Bollywood by grooving to their successful dance numbers.
Kareena Kapoor Khan looks gorgeous in this shimmery gown at Zee Cine Awards 2017.
Kareena Kapoor Khan sports her stylist best at the airport. Don't you love the 'kala chashma' swag?
Kareena Kapoor Khan opted to wear a sexy orange backless outfit and looked gorgeous at Karan Johar's house party.
Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated Christmas with friends and family days after giving birth to Taimur in 2016.
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked chic in this stylish maroon outfit as she stepped out for a lunch date.
This picture was clicked when Kareena Kapoor Khan attended a fashion show for Pakistani designer Faraz Manan in Dubai and looked drop-dead gorgeous flaunting an outfit with a plunging neckline and sexy slit. Kareena set the temperatures soaring by opting for a gown designed by Faraz himself. Kareena chose to wear minimal make-up and went for a side-swept hairstyle.
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stunning at her mother Babita's birthday bash in 2017.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's lunch outing with Karisma Kapoor and her kids, and mother Babita.
Just four months after giving birth to son Taimur, Kareena Kapoor Khan wowed us in a bare-back jumpsuit at Karan Johar's bash.
We love the abstract print on Kareena Kapoor Khan's outfit.
Kareena Kapoor Khan with Karan Johar at Anu and Sunny Dewan's bash. Doesn't she look sensuous in the spaghetti strap top?
Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a desi traditional avatar at her father Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash.
Kareena Kapoor Khan at 'Rangoon' screening. The film starred her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut.
Kareena Kapoor Khan walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week only two months after giving birth to son Taimur and looked like an absolute goddess!
Kareena Kapoor Khan brings the polka dot back in fashion with this thigh-high slit dress and a stylish new hairstyle.
The shoulder-duster earrings seem to have caught Kareena Kapoor Khan's fancy! She wore it at a book launch event.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's nude lips and lace black top made her fans go gaga! This photo of Bebo with sister Lolo is from Saif Ali Khan's birthday bash.
Trust Kareena Kapoor Khan to wear a cap on a black dress and pull it off in style!
'Begum' Kareena Kapoor Khan looks elegant in her traditional avatar.
Kareena Kapoor Khan started hitting the gym regularly to get back in shape post-pregnancy. This one was clicked in 2018.
This picture was shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan's manager Poonam Damania on Instagram. It's from July 2017 when Bebo was in Kuala Lumpur for an endorsement event. Bebo has a big fan following in Malaysia and launched a store known for its fruit-based drinks and food.
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore this mauve velvet outfit for an event with her dietician and fitness expert Rujuta Diwekar.
This picture is from Kareena Kapoor Khan's London trip. While Bebo may catch your attention, don't miss to see the number plate on the car!
Move over ripped jeans! Kareena Kapoor Khan brings the ripped denim jacket in vogue!
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Kareena Kapoor Khan!
Kareena Kapoor Khan is back in shape after giving birth to son Taimur Ali Khan. From running up and down the stairs to engaging in Pilates, Bebo has ensured to do whatever it takes to stay healthy. On her birthday, check out these pictures of Bebo, that will blow your mind! Take a look (All pics/Yogen Shah and Instagram)
