Five instances when Kareena Kapoor Khan showcased her wit and humour on Instagram

Is there anything Kareena Kapoor Khan can't do? She's a talented actor, a style icon, an amazing mum to little Taimur, and just about everything else that makes her uniquely Bebo. She may have joined the Instagram party late, but by now we know that Bebo is the life of any party she joins, even if she does so fashionably late!

Here are five instances on Instagram when Kareena Kapoor showcased her tremendous wit and humour!

When Bebo as a baby shared a gem about social distancing

First of all, how utterly adorable is this photo of a tiny little Kareena Kapoor? She used this throwback photo to talk about social distancing and show us how important it is in the deadly times of corona. Bebo captioned this image, "Me... when someone tries to shake my hand these days!

#StayHome #StaySafe #SocialDistancing"

When she modelled a pasta necklace made by Tim

Even a necklace made from pasta looks good on Bebo, proving that the Good Newwz actor can wear anything and look like a million bucks. This necklace was made by her dear little boy Taimur, and Kareena wrote alongside this picture, "Pasta la vista. Handmade Jewellery by Taimur Ali Khan #QuaranTimDiaries" #QuaranTimDiaries... now isn't that creative?

When Kareena stared in shock at the zit on her face

Yes, Bebo also falls victim to unwarranted and unwanted zits sometimes. But does she fret? No, the queen never frets! Instead, she makes fun of it by writing, "Meanwhile... I just sat there staring in wonder of what was being created. PS: The zit on my face didn't get the memo of no personal visits and social distancing... #HugeMess"

When she wished Aamir Khan in the funniest way

Kareena Kapoor Khan also found the best way to wish her Laal Singh Chaddha co-star, Aamir Khan, a happy birthday. Sharing a photo of a snoozing and pillow-cuddling Aamir, she wrote, "My fav co-star has to be @_aamirkhan's... pillow!"

When she wanted to fall in love... or was it fall asleep?

Like us, Kareena, too, is bored sitting at home. And while husband Saif Ali Khan can be seen spending his time reading and lazing around in the grass, Kareena seems to be quite unoccupied in this photo! "Fall iÌ¶nÌ¶ Ì¶lÌ¶oÌ¶vÌ¶eÌ¶ asleep... #Mess" she captioned this cute picture of her passing time with Saif.

Which of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram photos did you like the most?

On the work front, Kareena was recently seen in Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan's Angrezi Medium. She will be next Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump (1994) and is helmed by director Advait Chandan. The movie is slated to hit theatres on Christmas 2020.

