Pasta la vista! Taimur Ali Khan makes pasta jewellery for mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday shared a glimpse of Taimur's creativity. The actor wore a pasta necklace made exclusively by little Tim-Tim as they practice self-isolation amid the 21-day government-imposed lockdown.

The 39-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared her picture sporting a smile on her face while she showcases the pasta made necklace. The 'Jab We Met' actor is seen sporting a no-makeup look while she clicks the adorable capture.

The 'Good Newwz' actor shared a caption accompanying the post that reads, "Pasta la vista. Handmade Jewellery by Taimur Ali Khan #QuaranTimDiaries."

Taimur's artwork received immediate attention from followers in the form of likes and comments. The post garnered comments by celebrity followers including Amrita Arora, who commented: "Stun "(along with a heart emoji).

Kareena has been sharing glimpses of her quarantine time. She also shared a sun-kissed selfie this week. The 'Jab We Met' actor along with husband Saif Ali Khan and Taimur has pledged to donate money in order to combat the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, scores of Bollywood celebs are lending a helping hand in relief efforts by making donations. So far, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar and Varun Dhawan have pledged to donate to the PM-CARES Fund to battle against COVID-19.

