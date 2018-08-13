Five of family injured in wall collapse in Uttar Pradesh

national

Five members of a family, including three children, were injured when a part of a house collapsed in Nimayu village in the district, police said today.

The incident occurred last evening under Charthawal police station, they said. Charan Singh (52), his wife Sunita (50), Anmol (4), Harsh (6) and Adarsh (7) were later shifted to a hospital, they added.

In another incident, over 4,000 chicks were killed when the wall of a poultry farm collapsed during rains in Gharidolat village of Shamli district yesterday, they said.

The loss was estimated to be worth to lakhs of rupees.

