Five of family killed in West Bengal accident

Representational Picture

Five members of a family were killed and four others severely injured when the vehicle they were travelling in collided head on with a speeding truck in West Bengal's Hooghly district, police said on Sunday. The accident occurred on Saturday night when the family was returning from a picnic.

The dead included two women and a teenager. The truck driver escaped, the official added.

