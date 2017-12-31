Five of family killed in West Bengal accident

Dec 31, 2017, 14:14 IST | IANS

Five members of a family were killed and four others severely injured when the vehicle they were travelling in collided head on with a speeding truck in West Bengal's Hooghly district, police said on Sunday

Representational Picture
Five members of a family were killed and four others severely injured when the vehicle they were travelling in collided head on with a speeding truck in West Bengal's Hooghly district, police said on Sunday. The accident occurred on Saturday night when the family was returning from a picnic.

The dead included two women and a teenager. The truck driver escaped, the official added.

