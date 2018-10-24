Five people arrested for sexually assaulting and branding minor girl

crime

Five people including a 16-year old boy were arrested for sexually assaulting and branding a minor girl near Thiruvaiyaru in the district, police said on Wednesday. The 14-year old girl, a school dropout was sexually assaulted by the boy from Kudithangi last week, police added. Meanwhile, M Kannan (29) and his brother M Mahendran (35) from a nearby village, accused the girl of stealing their mobile phone and tied her up to a tree and assaulted her, police said. Kannan also sexually harassed her, they added.



The brothers along with S Sivakumar and Vidhya, a woman from the area, branded the girl with an iron rod, police

said. The girl managed to escape and hid herself in a plantain grove. Later, she informed her father, who admitted the girl to Thiruvaiyaru government hospital. The girl's father filed a complaint with the all-women police station in Thiruvaiyaru on Monday following which the five were arrested.



Police registered cases under various sections of Indian Penal Code and under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

In a similar incident, a student was allegedly raped inside her college premises on in Rajasthan's Nagaur on October 21. A First Information Report has been registered against the accused, a student of a private college, who is currently absconding, the police said. The room, where the alleged crime took place, has been sealed by the cops interrogating the matter. More details are awaited.

Recently, a seven-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death in Jhalawar area of the state. On September 4, a Mumbai based model turned television actress was also allegedly raped by her friend on the pretext of marriage in Alwar's Neemrana area. This despite strict administration and strong anti-rape laws in place in the state.

The Rajasthan Assembly, in March, passed a bill approving death sentence to the convicts of raping or gang-raping a girl up to 12 years of age. Rajasthan is the second state, after Madhya Pradesh, to have the death penalty for such crimes.

