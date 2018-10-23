Student allegedly raped in inside government college

crime

A First Information Report has been registered against the accused, a student of a private college, who is currently absconding

Representational Picture

A student was allegedly raped inside her college premises on in Rajasthan's Nagaur on October 21. A First Information Report has been registered against the accused, a student of a private college, who is currently absconding, the police said. The room, where the alleged crime took place, has been sealed by the cops interrogating the matter. More details are awaited.

Recently, a seven-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death in Jhalawar area of the state. On September 4, a Mumbai based model turned television actress was also allegedly raped by her friend on the pretext of marriage in Alwar's Neemrana area. This despite strict administration and strong anti-rape laws in place in the state.

The Rajasthan Assembly, in March, passed a bill approving death sentence to the convicts of raping or gang-raping a girl up to 12 years of age. Rajasthan is the second state, after Madhya Pradesh, to have the death penalty for such crimes.

In a similar incident, a 13-year-old girl was abducted and raped allegedly by a local farm labourer in Vav in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, police said on Monday.

The incident happened in Dethdi village in the early hours Saturday and a complaint was filed by the minor's mother on Sunday, a Vav police station official said.

"She has alleged that Hemraj Thakor (20) kidnapped the victim when she was asleep in her house and raped her. Thakor is a native of Bhadiya village in Radhanpur taluka of Patan district and works as a farm labourer in Dethdi village." the official said.

Thakor was arrested on Sunday and has been charged for rape and kidnapping under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, sub-inspector H I Bhatia of Vav police station said.

With inputs from ANI

