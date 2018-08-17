Five policemen injured as their jeep gets hit from behind by bus

national

The bus sped away after hitting the police vehicle, the SHO said adding that all the injured policemen have been admitted to a nearby private hospital where the condition of two is stated to be critical. Efforts were on to trace the erring bus driver

Representational picture

Five police personnel were injured yesterday when their jeep was hit from behind by a bus on the outskirts of the city. The mishap took place in Kanti police station area near Paharpur village where Assistant Sub Inspector Ashok Kumar was leading a patrol party which included four constables, one of whom was driving the jeep.

Kanti SHO Sone Lal Prasad said the jeep had stopped behind a stationary truck and the policemen were about to alight for checking when the speeding bus rammed into their vehicle from behind, leaving all the occupants injured.

The bus sped away after hitting the police vehicle, the SHO said adding that all the injured policemen have been admitted to a nearby private hospital where the condition of two is stated to be critical. Efforts were on to trace the erring bus driver.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever