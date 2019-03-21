Five reasons to watch Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan-starrer Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

bollywood

Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan-starrer Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is a quirky tale of a guy who can't feel any pain. Here's list down five reasons why you must watch this action-comedy caper

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota poster

Imagine a person who simply can't feel any pain. No matter how hard he falls or bangs himself against a thing, or if someone punches him in the face, he doesn't feel it. Abhimanyu Dassani is one such guy who suffers from congenital insensitivity to pain.

Veteran actress Bhagyashree's son, Abhimanyu will be making his Bollywood debut with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. The female lead is Radhika Madan, whose Bollywood debut was the critically-acclaimed Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial venture Pataakha, alongside Sanya Malhotra. So what else is special about Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, and why must you watch it when it releases on March 21? Here's why!

The film is quirky and sassy

The premise of the film is that a guy, Surya, played by Abhimanyu Dassani, suffers from a disorder called congenital insensitivity to pain. Knowing he can't feel any sort of pain, he sets out to vanquish his enemies. The storyline of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is unlike most Bollywood films, which in itself is an incentive to watch it. Not only that, the film premiered in the Midnight Madness section of the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, where it won the People's Choice Award. It was also screened at the 2018 MAMI Film Festival where it received a standing ovation.

Abhimanyu and Radhika have some high-octane action scenes

Abhimanyu and Radhika both can be seen in Ninja-like avatars in the film. Both the actors pack a punch with unconventional martial arts in the action sequences of the film. They had to learn mixed martial arts, and go through almost eight months of training. In fact, Abhimanyu even suffered fractures and bruises during the shoot of the film.

Shaitan actor Gulshan Devaiah plays a double role

Critically-acclaimed actor Gulshan Devaiah stars in a double role in the film - as Jimmy and Karate Mani. If you liked the actor's eccentric and awe-inspiring acting in films like Shaitan, Hunterrr and A Death In The Gunj, you might like his villainous portrayal in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota as well.

The music is foot-tapping and fun

Especially the song Rappan Rappi Rap. The track has received a warm welcome from listeners for its humour and wacky music. The film has around eight songs such as Tere Liye, Life Mein Fair Chance Kiska (Jimmy/Mani Song), Dream Time, Kitthon Da Tu Superstar, Nakhrewaali, and Shaolin Sky. The music is helmed by popular composer Karan Kulkarni.

Surya is unlike any superhero you've seen before

When have we seen a superhero who can't feel pain? Every superhero till date feels pain, and Surya stands apart where that is concerned. The concept of the story itself was thought of by Vasan Bala after he saw a child with the rare disease of congenital insensitivity to pain at a dental clinic. The young kid did not need anaesthesia for the painful dental treatment. It's true that ideas can strike in the unlikeliest places.

