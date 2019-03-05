Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota posters: The film promises to be quirky and sassy

bollywood

The makers of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota released new eccentric posters featuring Abhimanyu Dassani compelling the audience to witness the film's madness

Abhimanyu Dassani in a Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota poster

RSVP has opted for not just quirky posters of the film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, but also witty captions to share them. Sharing one poster the makers said, "Current Mood: Just Chilling #MardKoDardNahiHota @Abhimannyu_D @radhikamadan01 @Vasan_Bala @JimitTrivedi06 @gulshandevaiah @manjrekarmahesh @RonnieScrewvala @ZeeMusicCompany"

Daring the audience for a fight, the makers questioned, "Do you want to fight with him? Well, if you say so, kyunki iss #MardKoDardNahiHota! #Ouch @Abhimannyu_D @radhikamadan01 @Vasan_Bala @JimitTrivedi06 @gulshandevaiah @manjrekarmahesh @RonnieScrewvala @ZeeMusicCompany"

A recently released poster has Abhimanyu Dassani sitting casually in a bathtub filled with ice. The 'Mard' who feels no pain, has been unveiling various facades of his unconventional skills through the amusing posters.

The other poster has the protagonist bearing a plastered arm, however, showcasing no hint of pain. The actor still asks for a fight despite his broken limb. The plaster has his quirky dialogues written all over it.

The movie received a standing ovation during its screening in the Mami Film Festival. Revolving around the story of a man with congenital insensitivity to pain, the film won the Midnight Madness Award at TIFF, emerging as the Desi Deadpool.

Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan will be seen packing a punch with unconventional martial arts in the gripping action sequences of the film. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is written and directed by Vasan Bala. Starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is all set to hit theatres on March 21, 2019.

