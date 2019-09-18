Five things about Anahata Chakra you didn't know!

The fourth Chakra of the Chakra system – The Anahata Chakra or the heart chakra colours our life with beauty, love, compassion, and peace. At the centre of our chest, this energy centre is driven by the principles of bridging the spiritual and the earthly aspirations into one. While one might think of heart chakra as a symbolism of love and compassion only, the magnetism of the heart chakra goes beyond imagination. Here are 5 interesting facts that imitate the beauty and power of the Anahata Chakra by Sharmilee Agarwal Kapur, Co-founder of Atmantan Wellness Centre.

The heart chakra isn't the heart!

Although called the heart chakra, the Anahata isn't located in the heart of a person. It is located at the centre of the chest, right beside the heart. It is the central chakra of the chakra system creating a bridge between the root, sacral and solar plexus with the throat, third-eye, and crown. With practice one can feel the depth of their feelings in their chest. Listening to the voices of the surroundings, acknowledging the feeling that comes with it, and living through varied emotions - all comes from the heart chakra!

Anahata is a symbolism of balance!

Anahata Chakra is symbolic of two-intersecting triangles upside down that together forms a 6-pointed star that has a dot in the centre. Located in the centre of the six other chakras, the Anahata Chakra symbolizes creation, balance, and transformation of energy! It also is the Chakra that empowers the others and is the central source of energy creation in the chakra system. being the centre point of energy of the chakra system, it balances the flow of energy and thus your moods, behaviour, and perception too.

The colour green is associated with the heart chakra

In the chakra system, all the energy centres hold an affliction to a colour that symbolises their energy and activity. Unlike the colours red or pink typically associated with heart, the Heart Chakra is associated with the colour green. The resonation with this colour comes as symbolic of vibrations of certain variations that permeates like musical waves and channelises energy. Heart Chakra functions as active, life and unstuck gateway!

This is the chakra for healing!

Every chakra of the human system is responsible for some of the other important activity for the balance of energies. The Anahata holds the power to heal, connect and become aware of self. As one can unlock the potential of Anahata Chakra, they can experience peace, harmony and the feeling of being one with the self. Activating the Anahata helps people heal from their past pains.

The symbolism of unconditional love

Governing the ideation of love, the heart chakra teaches one not about the romanticism of love but the expression of unconditional love with themselves and others. Even after going through tragic times, the heart chakra empowers to feel the power of love and translate into the daily moments to cultivate peace and happiness. To radiate unconditional love, you can rely on the energies of the heart chakra! Through Sadhana you can activate your Anahata Chakra to experience deeper emotional balances, self-awareness and unconditional love!

