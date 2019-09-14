Five times when Kartik Aaryan treated Sara Ali Khan like a princess

It all began on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, where Sara Ali Khan was invited with actor-father Saif Ali Khan. On the show, when the then-budding actress was asked about her crush, without blinking her eyes, she took Kartik's name, and daddy dearest's joked that if he (Kartik) had "the money", he could take his daughter. Later, at one of the award functions, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan's co-star from Simmba played cupid there. Sara and Kartik who were seated at the opposite sides of the row were introduced by the Befikre actor.

From lunch dates to seeing off each other at the airports, Kartik Aaryan's small gestures are proof that he treats Sara Ali Khan no less than a princess.

Chivalrous Act:

On Thursday, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were spotted exiting a dance studio together. While the Mumbai rains came around unexpectedly, Kartik showed his chivalrous side by holding an umbrella for rumoured ladylove Sara. He protected her from getting drenched, and they both had smiles on their faces when snapped by the paparazzi.

Love knows no boundaries:



Sara Ali Khan celebrated her birthday this year on the sets of her upcoming film, Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan. The cast and crew were shooting in Bangkok. While whispers about a romance brewing between Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are getting stronger with every passing day, the duo almost confirmed them as the actor dashed to Bangkok to surprise her on the big day. Kartik shared the photograph on his Instagram and called Sara his "princess."

The cheerleader:

This year, Sara Ali Khan made her debut on the fashion runway for India Couture Week in New Delhi. The Lukka Chhupi actor took time off his shoot and travelled to the capital city to cheer the Simmba actress. Kartik was sitting in the front row with Sara's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and they looked extremely happy in each other's company.

Shield creator:

Sara Ali Khan travelled to Lucknow to meet Kartik Aaryan, who was shooting for his film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. As soon as this word passed across, a herd of the crowd rushed and jumped to catch a glimpse of this rumoured couple. In the video that was doing the rounds on social media, Kartik was seen protecting Sara by turning into her shield. He wrapped her with his arms and protected the royal princess from the crowd.

For her sake:

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are doing an Imtiaz Ali-film, which is a modern reboot of Love Aaj Kal (2009). While the duo was shooting for the film in Shimla, they explored the locales together with their face masks on. Knowing Sara, she loves street shopping, and is known to visit the famous markets of that particular area is shooting at. For instance, when the 24-year-old was shooting for Simmba in Hyderabad, she visited the famous street market with actor-mother Amrita Singh. The mother-duo daughter indulged in some chunky jewellery from the local vendors. For her sake, Aaryan stepped out with his face covered.

Aren't these gestures not enough to prove that this duo is in love?

