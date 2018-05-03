Five travel apps for the perfect weekend getaway

Get ready to treat yourself and enjoy your life to the fullest during weekend getaways, using these five user-friendly travel apps

After going through the daily grind and slogging, a short break from work becomes the ultimate need of the hour. A small excursion for a day or two is the best way to unwind and get away from the stress and hectic schedule of daily routine city life. Sounds like an exciting idea, right?

When one has time constraints, you can plan a weekend getaway and indulge in interesting recreational activities like camping, cycling, trekking or rafting. You can also explore some amazing places nearby, indulge in shopping, and enjoy local cuisines or mouth-watering delicacies etc. Travelling for such trips is also a lot easier and more convenient, because your home is never too far away. So, get ready to treat yourself and enjoy your life to the fullest during weekend getaways, using these five user-friendly travel apps.

Travel Triangle

Travel Triangle is a registered website of Holiday Triangle Travel Pvt. Ltd. They connect travelers worldwide with multiple local travel experts and agents. Travelers can request personalized packages or choose curated options and book the best travel packages as per their taste & need. The website allows travelers to choose from a wide range of domestic and international destinations. The company has been growing steadily, and now facilitates the travel and bookings of over 200,000 happy tourists annually across the globe.

Cleartrip

Cleartrip is a leading online travel company in India. Based on a straight-forward premise of ¿making travel simple¿ for its customers, Cleartrip achieves this with a clean and clutter-free website, which is fast to load, quick in providing relevant information, simple to navigate, and offers an easy booking process. In 2016 it forayed in the hyper local activities space under the banner of Cleartrip Experiences to become the most comprehensive travel app ever.

Cleartrip Mobile was listed in Apple¿s App Store `Best of 2014¿ list and has also been featured as the `Editor¿s Pick¿. In 2017 Cleartrip received the global CX Visionary award at the 12th annual Genesys Customer Innovation Awards and the SATTE Award for best travel blog in January this year.

We Are Holidays

This online platform enables its users to research, plan, book and share their holidays with a global traveler community. It has created a vibrant holiday space where users are directed to verified. The experience of these experts provides travelers with the insights that you won¿t find anywhere else. The company is a young startup which was founded in early 2011, and its employees have had prior experience working at large OTAs like MakeMyTrip.

Tripoto

Tripoto is one of the largest community of Travelers in the world. Users get a chance to share their amazing travel experiences, discover unique trips and travel itineraries used by other travelers, and connect with an active tourist community from around the world through this website. The platform¿s USP is the ease with which credible travel information can be shared, making it one of the largest crowd-sourced repositories of travel content from across the world.

Travkart

Travkart is a technology backed company offering both online and offline holiday solutions, specializing in fixed departures and curated itineraries. Incorporated jointly by Manheer Singh Sethi and Gursahib Singh Sethi, Travkart was incepted under the aegis of one of the top consolidators in the North Indian travel business and IATA License holder, Sahibji Travels & Tours Pvt. Ltd (established in 1993).

What makes Travkart unique is its commitment to provide smart travel solution to its customers through several unique features and highly convenient tools like Live & Instant Confirmations, Customized Travel Options, Immediate Selling Point (ISP) & Mobile App, Budget Search Tool, Easy & Convenient Payment Gateways. Its B2B marketplace format is beneficial to both travel suppliers and agents.

(Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from ANI)

