Flary and airy! Amitabh Bachchan's style game is on-point in this photo

Amitabh Bachchan used the festive break to go through an old photo album and shared a snapshot to poke fun at himself. "When it was not enough to be wearing flared trousers... but sleeves as well."

Fans played the guessing game about the year in which the picture was clicked. We guess it belongs to the '70s. One Instagram user even commented, "You always look graceful sir" while another said, "Definitely most handsome man on this planet" and yet another fan wrote, "Lots of love sweetest Amit ji. Thank you for beautiful photo."

On the work front, Big B will be seen in Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer Chehre, and Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy drama Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna. Big B will also star with Deepika Padukone and Telugu superstar Prabhas in a multilingual mega production for the big screen.

