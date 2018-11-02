Flight attendant Anissia Batra's in-laws surrender, sent to police custody for one day

national

Anissia Batra, 39, wife of Mayank Singhvi, worked with a German airline. She allegedly jumped from the terrace of her house in Panchsheel Park in South Delhi. Mayank rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead

A Delhi court on Thursday sent the in-laws of flight attendant Anissia Batra, who allegedly committed suicide in July this year, to one-day police custody after their bail pleas got rejected.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sunaina Sharma sent R S Singhvi and Sushma Singhvi to custody in the case. The Batra couple surrendered as the court rejected their bail application on Thursday morning after finding it devoid of merits.

