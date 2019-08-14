Flood fury in Pune division claims 48 lives, three missing

national

About 46 villages of Pune division were completely cut off due to floods and 105 units (1,079 Jawans) of different agencies along with 164 boats are deployed in Kolhapur and Sangli

Indian Air Force conducted relief operation in flood-affected Kurundwad village, in Kolhapur district, earlier today. Pic/ANI

Pune (Maharashtra): The Divisional Commissioner's office said on Tuesday said that at least 48 people have lost their lives while three persons are still missing across the flood-battered Pune division. official data says that 4,74,226 people were rescued from 584 villagers. They were evacuated to temporary 596 shelters in Pune, Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara and Solapur districts.

In the Pune division, 46 villages were completely cut off due to floods and 105 units (1,079 Jawans) of different agencies along with 164 boats are deployed in Kolhapur and Sangli.

PTI quoted Defence PRO saying, "De-induction of some of the teams have started. Most are now involved in distributing relief material and medicines. 2.5 tons of ration delivered to villages of Rajapur and Rajapur Wadi. Medical camp doctors along with medical supplies sent to villages."

#Maharashtra: Indian Air Force conducted relief operation in flood-affected Kurundwad village, in Kolhapur district, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/wPusvgDGq8 — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2019

Some 302 medical teams were active in Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur to provide medical relief to flood victims. The statement read that 313 ATM's with cash available has been made functional while 334 are still under maintenance.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams continuing with the rescue and relief operations in Shirol and Kolhapur. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall with a cloudy in the five districts of the division.

On account of waterlogging and breaches at various locations due to heavy rainfall in the state, Western Railways on Tuesday announced the cancellation, diversion and short origination and termination of various train routes.

@WesternRly Due to heavy rains & water logging in different locations of Gujrat, following trains of BCT-Divn will remain cancelled.

1. 12959 - Dadar-Bhuj Exp of dt 14.08.19

2. 22955 - BDTS-Bhuj Exp of dt 13.08.19

3. 19115 - BDTS-Bhuj Sayaji Exp of dt 13.08.19 — DRM WR MumbaiCentral (@drmbct) August 12, 2019

For August 14, trains running between Rajkot - Secunderabad, Secunderabad - Porbandar, Indore - Pune, Pune- Jaipur, Chennai- Ahmedabad, Pune - Indore, Jodhpur- Bengaluru, Chandigarh - Kochuveli, Kamakhya - Gandhidham, Amritsar - Kochuveli, Bandra Terminus - Bhuj and Dadar - Bhuj were cancelled.

Central Railway: Due to heavy rains & water logging/landslide on Mumbai and Pune divisions of Central Railway, Miraj-Londa section on South Western Railway and Southern Railway, the following trains are cancelled/short originated/short terminated/diverted today: pic.twitter.com/boMgRq8X7w — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2019

For August 15, trains running between Rajkot - Secunderabad, Okha - Tuticorin, Indore - Pune, MGR Chennai- Ahmedabad, Jodhpur- Bengaluru, Yasvantpur - Jaipur and Tirunelveli - Gandhidham were cancelled.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

