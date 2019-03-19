Florence Pugh in talks to join Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow

hollywood

Black Widow will be the second female superhero-led Marvel movie starring Scarlett Johansson. Exciting times!

Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow

Florence Pugh is in negotiations to board Scarlett Johansson-fronted Black Widow film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Rising actor would play a spy on the same level as Natasha Romanoff, likely her moral opposite.

The highly anticipated Marvel stand-alone movie will star Johansson as Romanoff aka Black Widow, an agent of the fictional spy agency S.H.I.E.L.D and a member of the superhero team, the Avengers.



After Captain Marvel, the film is the second female superhero-led project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The shooting is scheduled to begin in London this June. Australian filmmaker Cate Shorthand of Nazi drama Lore fame is attached to direct. Jac Schaeffer wrote the most recent draft for the film. Marvel had no comment.

Scarlett Johansson was last seen in the third instalment of The Avengers franchise, Avengers: Infinity War. She will also be seen defending the world against the super-villain Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.

