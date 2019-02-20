Girl power: Five fierce female Marvel superheroes that will fill you with awe

hollywood

They're smart, strong and sexy. These female Marvel superheroes show you why hitting, throwing and running like a girl isn't a bad thing

Black Widow, Mantis, Scarlet Witch. Pic/Marvel's official Instagram account

Think of Black Widow or Captain Marvel for a moment. What's the first thing that comes to mind? Is it something along the lines of 'Whoa! She's crazy good!' or 'I wish I could do that'? Do you often find yourself watching with your mouth hanging open as Black Widow gets supervillains to divulge their secrets and then fights them off with a straight face and a killer left hook?

Here's a list of fierce female Marvel superheroes who will make you shout 'Slay girl, slay!' out loud.

Black Widow





Natalia Alianovna Romanova, aka Black Widow, portrayed by the stunning Scarlett Johansson, is badass to the bone. She's brilliant in a number of martial arts and her smartness knows no bounds. Her ability to get people to reveal their secrets and evil plans is like a potent truth serum. One wouldn't know what's more amazing - the way she can handle supervillains single-handedly or the way she handles Bruce Banner, aka The Hulk, like it's nobody's business. Last seen in Avengers: Infinity War, she'll be seen wielding her taser in the next instalment of the Avengers franchise, the much-awaited, Avengers: Endgame.

Captain Marvel

Brie Larson plays the mighty Captain Marvel, aka Carol Danvers. A standalone Captain Marvel movie is just around the corner and we can't help but be super-excited about it. Captain Marvel was born with countless abilities - superhuman strength, speed, endurance, stamina... and she can fly! Not just that, but the Cap may play an interesting and important role in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame, and while we don't want to spoil it for you, you got to know that she can travel through time. So guys, start theorising!

Scarlet Witch

The Scarlet Witch is the kind of unlikely superhero who started off not knowing she was meant to do good. Portrayed by Elizabeth Olsen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Scarlet Witch, aka Wanda Maximoff, has the kind of superpowers that will mesmerise you. She has the ability to warp reality, teleport, manipulate time and matter, and all of this in a bright, flashy way that will keep you on tenterhooks. If her powers didn't blow your mind in Avengers: Age Of Ultron and Infinity War as she tries to keep Vision safe, we don't know what will.

Wasp

When it comes to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the saying 'chhota packet, bada dhamaka' rings true. Played by Evangeline Lilly, we get to see the Wasp in action in Marvel's Ant-Man franchise. And if the teaser of Avengers: Endgame is anything to go by, we might just see the Wasp buzzing by stinging the bad guys in this film too. The Wasp, aka Janet Van Dyne, has the ability to manipulate her size into that of a tiny little wasp, but boy can she sting! She can also command a fleet of insects, and that's cool on so many levels it's not funny.

Mantis

A lesser-known but brilliant Avenger, Mantis is played by Pom Klementieff. Seen working her manipulative magic in Guardians Of The Galaxy and Avengers: Infinity War, Mantis also has the incredible power to empathise, is a master martial artist, can communicate telepathically, and has the power of astral projection, among other things. What remains to be seen is how she saves the world alongside the remaining Avengers in the fourth, and supposedly last, instalment of the franchise, which releases on April 26, 2019.

