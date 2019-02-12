Captain Marvel could be a part of Avengers: Endgame, hints Samuel L Jackson

hollywood

Could it really be? Samuel L Jackson, aka Nick Fury, has hinted at Captain Marvel joining the remaining Avengers in Avengers: Endgame

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel. Pic/ Marvel Studios' official Instagram account

There have been fan theories galore for this instalment of the Avengers series. While some say the only way to beat Thanos is by travelling back in time, others say a new villain will help the Avengers beat Thanos. While we love fan theories, when a member of the cast hints at something interesting, we're all ears. Samuel L Jackson, had, in an interview revealed that Captain Marvel can travel through time. This, in some way, might be the thread that weaves her into Avengers: Endgame.

In a recent interview with Total Film Magazine, Jackson also revealed, "I guess we might figure out that she can do things that nobody else can do." He added, "She can time travel so maybe she can get ahead or behind or whatever, and figure out what all that is. The fact I have the pager 20 years later - it gets addressed in an interesting sort of way."

Remember the scene with the pager? If you stayed back for the end credits of Avengers: Infinity War, you must have seen Fury hitting up Captain Marvel on the pager before he completely disintegrated into dust. Long shot? We certainly hope not. Captain Marvel teaming up with the rest of the Avengers might just be the best thing we'll see. Just look at how amazing she is!

Captain Marvel is slated for release on March 8, while Avengers: Endgame will hit theatres on April 26.

Also read: At three hours, Avengers: Endgame could be the longest Marvel movie ever

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates