Florida students return to school with transparent bags

he shooting led to pupils launching an extensive social media campaign, culminating in a national march for tighter gun laws last month



The bags are provided to the students for free. pic/Getty Images

Students at the school in Florida where 17 people were killed in a shooting in February have returned to class with transparent bags. The new measures were announced soon after the attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High. The shooting led to pupils launching an extensive social media campaign, culminating in a national march for tighter gun laws last month.

But, students have argued that the new bags will not prevent future attacks. The new rules about the clear rucksacks, which were provided to students for free, came into effect on Monday as classes resumed after the spring break.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever