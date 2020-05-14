Search

Focusing on creativity

Updated: May 14, 2020, 10:36 IST | Shunashir Sen | Mumbai

What the famous are up to from Guruvar to Ravivar

Radha Thomas
Radha Thomas is a veteran singer who began her career with the cult act Human Bondage in the 1970s, and now fronts jazz outfit UNK: The Radha Thomas Ensemble. Ahead of an online gig she will play this weekend, the musician tells us about how a new project is keeping her busy during the lockdown, and how she goes for late-night walks with her furry friend.

Watch: I have been watching this show called The Eddy, which revolves around jazz music in France. It's about a jazz club in Paris that goes through its own trials and tribulations, and there is a band that performs throughout. It's been directed by Damien Chazelle, the same guy who directed La La Land.

Listen: I am writing and practising my own stuff right now, and I generally don't listen to other people's music for pleasure at this particular point because I don't want the artistes to influence my thought process. It's like, when you're writing an article, you don't read books because you're focused on what you are doing yourself.

Read: The dictionary and thesaurus are my forever favourites when I am in creator mode since I need them to write my music. I am constantly referring to them for rhyme and meter.

Exercise: The thing that I miss the most during the lockdown is exercising at the gym. I am too lazy to work out at home, but I take my dogs out for a half-an-hour walk every midnight, which I enjoy because we live on a tree-lined avenue that's really nice.'

On May 15, 7 pm
Log on to insider.in

