Fog? Mumbai wakes up to a morning just like Delhi

Low visibility hits traffic, slows down rail services

On Saturday, Mumbai and neighbouring cities witnessed an unusual fog cover, which had led to low visibility on roads. Rail movement was also affected. At Kalyan, trains services were delayed due to low visibility after which commuters staged a rail roko at Vasind Station. Officials from the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) regional centre have called this a passing phenomenon, following cyclone Ockhi.

However, earlier, the IMD had predicted clear weather for Saturday. The early morning fog surprised Mumbaikars, especially motorists. At many places visibility was reduced to below 100 meters. According to weather experts, the city will see a further drop in temperatures over the next few days. In the wake of Ochki, Mumbai received 23mm of rains over Monday and Tuesday.

