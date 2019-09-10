Food habits at workplace and how it affects your lifestyle

Ever since childhood, we are taught or rather instructed to develop healthy eating habits. It’s comparatively easier to eat healthy food when you have your mom preparing meals for you. But, as soon as you start working and you are responsible for your own meals sticking to healthy meals becomes difficult. You seldom get time to purchase fresh veggies and prepare a balanced meal.

As a matter of fact, preparing and consuming healthy meals should be your priority because at this age you need more energy. You need energy to complete your long office hours, to take care of your family and above all yourself!

Dr. Akshata Dorkadi, Senior Sport Physiotherapist at H.E.A.L Institute suggests few food habits at work which can help you to improve your health:

Have tea or coffee without milk and less sugar

Drinking tea or coffee without milk and with less sugar primarily keeps you in shape as you do not consume unwanted fats. Besides, it helps you to maintain oral health with lesser cavities and decays since you haven’t consumed milk and sugar.

Eight Glasses of Water

A human body comprises of 60% water which it needs in order to carry out functions like the creation of saliva, circulation, digestion, maintain body temperature, carry nutrients, etc. Along with this, your kidneys need a lot of water to carry out its main function. Lack of water in kidneys will restrict flow of fluids and thereby store them in kidney which might result in kidney stone. Additionally, drinking water at regular intervals will give you clearer skin, avoids aching joints, and improves digestion and brain functions.

Replace junk food with fruits and nuts

Fruits and nuts are rich in proteins, vitamins, fibre and other essential nutrients required for the body. They provide the energy required for the body and often work as antioxidants. Having fruits and nuts will help you to maintain healthy cholesterol and sugar level. Besides, they also help you to lose weight and they are easily available, you can eat them fresh and throughout your office hours.

Replace carbs and fatty food with fibrous salad

Salads are believed to be healthy and nutritious meal option as compared to junk food that we eat. As a matter of fact, it is true and need of the hour. Today’s sedentary lifestyle compels us to cut down on the junk and eat healthily. You cannot completely compensate lack of physical exercise with healthy meals but surely they work well to maintain good health. Switch aerated drinks with organic smoothies. Aerated and flavoured drinks are easily available in the market and cheaper than healthy options but are unhealthy. Instead, it is wise to drink fresh juice without sugar and organic smoothies as they are healthy and keep you fit.

Blending 1/4th cup of your favourite berries with a cup of organic almond milk and organic banana can be a good healthy option. In case you are running short of time you can simply squeeze orange juice (without sugar) and enjoy the high source of Vitamin C. It is important to consider your health in this fast-moving life because health is the biggest wealth that a man has!

