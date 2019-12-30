Foodies pay attention! Mumbai may soon have 24x7 food trucks

The policy is likely to allow multiple food trucks at one location depending on the areas identified by the ward officials. File pic

In a bid to clear the hawker menace from the roads, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to introduce the concept of 24x7 food trucks soon.

As per the policy, which the BMC is currently drafting, the trucks will operate 24x7 at the places which would be chosen by the civic officials. While the civic officials said that there are a few minor changes to be done to the draft policy before giving it to the BMC group leaders for approval, they are scrutinising the feasibility of allowing 24x7 food trucks in the city.

The health department will issue licences to the food trucks based on their hygiene, the truck's transport licence and what kind of food will be served, an official said.

The BMC ward officials will identify locations for allowing the food trucks and ensure that they do not become cause for traffic issues and at the same time, the locations will be decided in such a way that they are viable for everyone. Places near big commercial hubs and industrial areas are likely to be considered, officials said.

The policy is also likely to allow multiple food trucks at one location depending on the areas identified by the ward officials. A senior civic official from the Health Department on request of anonymity, said, "We are currently scrutinising the feasibility of allowing food trucks to run 24x7 as directed by the authorities. We want to ensure that there are no fire or traffic issues caused by these trucks and that is why we are working on making the policy stringent where only those who follow rules will be given licenses. We are also coordinating with the RTO."

Samajwadi Party had first proposed introducing food trucks, about four years, ago. In a presentation made by the party members to then municipal commissioner, Ajoy Mehta, they demanded to have policy guidelines framed under which these trucks could operate in the city.

