For Congress, their family is the country, says Narendra Modi
Terming the Opposition party anti-poor and anti-Dalit, the Prime Minister said that those who worship one family cannot respect the democracy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves during the road show, after inaugurating the 9-km long section of Delhi-Meerut Expressway, in East Delhi, on Sunday. Pic/PTI
Making a stinging attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said those worshipping one family cannot respect democracy. Asking the people of the country to weigh their options, he, in a reference to the Congress, said that on the other side are those for whom their family is their country, while for him, the country is his family. Terming the Opposition party anti-poor and anti-Dalit, Modi said, "Whenever we announce any programme for upliftment of the backward classes, the Congress either stalls them, or it makes fun of such programmes."
"They find development a joke... sanitation, building toilets for women, opening bank accounts for women a joke... Only those with anti-poor mentality can find jokes in all these issues," Modi said after inaugurating the 135-km Eastern Peripheral Expressway. Accusing the Congress of lying for its political gains even in the Supreme Court, the Prime Minister said the party doesn't realise that it's creating instability in the country. "Now they are spreading a new lie among the farmers that if they give their land on contract farming, the government will charge them 18 per cent GST. The party which did not learn from their defeat in elections is spreading lies and misleading the farmers."
PM inaugurates EPE
Asserting that infrastructure is a key priority of his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said '3 lakh crore has been spent on laying a network of 28,000 km of highways. Highways, railways, airways and I-ways have been the focus of the government, he said. Modi was addressing a public rally after dedicating the Eastern Peripheral Expressway to the nation.
'Bring women's reservation in Parl'
Accusing the BJP-led NDA government of not doing enough for women empowerment in the last four years, Sushmita Dev, president of All India Mahila Congress said if Prime Minister Narendra Modi was serious about women's rights, then he should bring the long-pending Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Pm Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative has failed, says Rahul Gandhi