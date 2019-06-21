For Sara Ali Khan, this is the most important thing when it comes to acting!

bollywood

With many things happening simultaneously, the most important thing for Sara Ali Khan for her career as an actor is conviction

Sara Ali Khan

23-year-old Sara Ali Khan is a trendsetter. All of two films old, the Kedarnath and Simbaa actress is an internet sensation already. Sara Ali Khan is also the most sought after actress currently where her films have charted smashing records at the box office. With the beginning of a successful acting journey, this is what Sara has to say about what the most important thing is for her!

For the star kid, the most important thing for Sara for her career as an actor is conviction. Talking about it Sara shares, "I look at my career as a new chapter and it gets extremely important to act. I think it's extremely important to do good work and it's extremely important to remember that fame. So one thing that I look for sure is a conviction. Either in my role or in my director, or in my script, or in the world there needs to be a conviction."

Despite being born in a star family, the actress seems to be grounded even after seeing success early in her career, owing to the values she has inculcated throughout her life. Unlike other debutants, Sara chose the unconventional path as she made her debut in the Hindi film industry right after she finished her education where she studied abroad.

Only after the release of her films, Sara chose to get featured on the covers of the leading magazines. Spotted always with a smile and greeting everyone the actress comes across as the warmest celebrity.

On the work front, has taken off to New Delhi for a month for Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal Part 2 with Kartik Aaryan. The original Love Aaj Kal had Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

Apart from the above, she will also be sharing screen space opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of Govinda-starrer Coolie No 1. David Dhawan, who directed the original one is returning to direct the remake, which will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani who also backed the 1995 film.

