This childhood video of Sara Ali Khan will instantly remind you of Inaaya Kemmu, Taimur Ali Khan

An adorable throwback video of Sara Ali Khan (as a kid) with father Saif Ali Khan is doing rounds on the internet and it's a perfect #ThrowbackThursday post!

Here's a perfect 'Throwback Thursday' video from B-town for all you Bollywood buffs out there! A childhood video of Simmba actress Sara Ali Khan with her daddy dearest Saif Ali Khan is doing rounds on the internet and it is beyond cuteness. In the video shared by a fan club on Instagram, one can see Saif playing with his little one on one of the sets of his film.

Sara is seen in an adorable pink frock, and her chubby cheeks and double bun hairstyle further enhances her cuteness. Sara is engrossed in reading a book while Saif seems to be trying hard to engage her in a conversation.

The video has already garnered hundreds of thousands of views, melted the hearts of Instagrammers, who were quick to find similarities to her cousin Inaaya Kemmu (Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter) and Taimur (Saif and Kareena Kapoor's son). Fans filled up the post with comments such as, "Doesn't she look like soha's daughter Inaaya?", and "She looks like Taimur", while another wrote, "Who thought ke sara Bade hote hote itni khoobsurat ho jayegi".

A priceless piece of memory, isn't it?

Sara is pretty close to her father, and regularly shares pictures with him on social media. Recently, on Father's Day, Sara took to her Instagram account, to share a bunch of throwback photos with him and wrote, "Happy Father's Day, Abba. Thank you for always being here for me, for being my partner on nerdy holidays, for teaching me how to read, for showing me my first rain and snow, for teaching me how to eat spaghetti and all the while remaining patient, loving and compassionate! #likefatherlikedaughter #daddysgirl #mymainman #handsomestman #partnerincrime."

Although Sara and her brother Ibrahim stay with their mother Amrita Singh (Saif's former wife) they share a healthy and lovely relationship with father, Saif, who is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, and who has a son Taimur Ali Khan together.

On the professional front, after Kedarnath and Simmba, Sara has taken off to New Delhi for a month for Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal Part 2 with Kartik Aaryan. The original Love Aaj Kal had Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

Apart from the above, she will also be sharing screen space opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of Govinda-starrer Coolie No 1. David Dhawan, who directed the original one is returning to direct the remake, which will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani who also backed the 1995 film.

