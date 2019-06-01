A family snap from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's wedding is going viral

bollywood

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor got married in October 16, 2012, and after five years of their wedding, a family picture featuring, Sharmila Tagore, Soha, Saba, Sara and Ibrahim with the couple is going viral

Sara Ali Khan's fan club shared this photo on Instagram.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are definitely an inspiration to many couples out there! Even after five years of their marriage, their chemistry is still refreshing to see off-screen. The couple is often seen walking hand-in-hand on various outings, with their child Taimur Ali Khan in Saif's arms. Saif and Kareena tied the knot in October 2012, and a family picture from the wedding is going viral.

The photo has a little Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Khan posing along with their father and Kareena. This picture also has Saif's actress-mother Sharmila Tagore, elder sister Saba Ali Khan and younger sister, Soha Ali Khan. Everyone looks extremely happy in the picture.

Take a look at the picture:

Sara Ali Khan, who is Saif Ali Khan's daughter with his first wife Amrita Singh, has time and again stated that Kareena Kapoor is her inspiration, and she looks up to her. In fact, during her appearance at Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan, season 6, Sara was joined by her father Saif.

At the coffee couch, when Karan asked hers and Bebo's (Kareena) equation, she said, "I was clear from the beginning that anyone who makes my father happy – not specifically Kareena – makes me happy. Anyone, he loves, I love. I don't need to know who that person is. It's about my father. Having said that, Kareena and I became friends and have a healthy equation regardless of the fact that we've conducted ourselves with dignity. It's also easy for me to love and accept Kareena because I have a mom, who makes me feel everything's fine. She got me ready for my father's wedding with Kareena. So when you have a mother saying, 'Yeh earrings mat peheno, doosri chandbali peheno'... and if that's the vibe at home, then you're comfortable enough to take anything on."

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan is shooting for Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan and has bagged a film with Varun Dhawan - Coolie No.1. Kareena is awaiting the release of Good News and will soon start shooting for Takht. Currently, she is judging television's dance reality show, Dance India Dance. Saif, on the other hand, has his fans excited for Netflix web series, Sacred Games 2, Jawaani Jaaneman and Laal Kaptaan. Apart from this, he will be seen as a narrator in a television show, which also marks his debut in the telly world.

