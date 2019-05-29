Soha Ali Khan shares lovely family photo with mom Sharmila, Saif, Kareena, Ibrahim, Sara and Taimur

bollywood

Saif Ali Khan took to her Instagram account to share a lovely family portrait, which included mother Sharmila Tagore, brother Saif Ali Khan, sister-in-law, Kareena Kapoor Khan, nephews Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and niece Sara Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan's latest social media photo has gone viral. The picture is an adorable one with Soha standing in a group with mother Sharmila Tagore, brother Saif Ali Khan, sister-in-law, Kareena Kapoor Khan, nephews Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and niece Sara Ali Khan. However, we missed Soha's little munchkin, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, and husband Kunal Kemmu.

Soha Ali Khan took to her social media account and wrote, "Like the branches of a tree #family #familygoals #missingafew @saraalikhan95 [sic]"

In the photo, everyone looks casually dressed at home, whereas little Taimur is lost in his world while dressed in his night suit. Do you think he is missing his cousin, Inaaya? A small family dinner was organised at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Bandra residence, and Soha Ali Khan visited them with mom, Ibrahim and Sara.

Saif Ali Khan and daughter Sara opted for coral outfits while Soha and Sharmila Tagore wore comfy kurtis, and as usual, Kareena looked elegant in her home-wear. While Ibrahim looked smart in a grey t-shirt and shorts, Taimur looked cute as a button in a blue striped night suit.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor is making her debut as a dance reality show's judge and is awaiting the release of her next film, Good News. This film features Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. Reportedly, Taimur Ali Khan has a 10-minute cameo in this film. Kareena is also reported to next be seen with Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium 2. Reports suggest that she will essay the character of a cop in this film, which is a sequel to the 2017 Hindi Medium. Not just this, she will also be a part of Karan Johar's directorial venture, Takht. Apart from Kareena Kapoor, this period drama also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Talking about Saif Ali Khan, his look as Sartaj Singh from the web show, Sacred Games 2 has released, and the fans are loving it. Apart from this, he will be seen as a narrator in a television show, which also marks his debut in the telly world. Saif also has Jawani Jaaneman with Tabu and Alaia F and a film on Naga Sadhus, titled, Laal Kaptaan.

