For Sonakshi Sinha, looking good was never a priority

bollywood

Interacting with the media at an event, Sonakshi Sinha said that she never wanted to be an actor. Instead she wanted to be a fashion designer, marine biologist and an astronaut at different phases of her life

Sonakshi Sinha. Pic: Instagram/@aslisona

Sonakshi Sinha, who is busy prepping for Karan Johar's multi-starrer Kalank revealed that looking good was never a priority in her life. The Dabangg actress was speaking at India's biggest health show Future of Wellness 2018 on Saturday in Mumbai.

Talking about her transformation journey form flab to fit, Sonakshi said, "For me while growing up, it was never about looks because this (acting) is not what I wanted to do in life."

She said she wanted to be a fashion designer, marine biologist and an astronaut at different phases of her life. "So, I wanted to do a lot of things which is why good looks was never in the forefront for me."

"I was a complete tom-boy. My whole life revolved around sports... I was good at sports, in speaking and in my school work. So, I had all these things to be confident about, but unfortunately a lot of girls don't have that mind space. I would like them to have that mind space."

Her advice on fitness? "I think results are the biggest motivator and any woman when she sees results on herself will want to improve on them and keep at it. I think fitness should be a way of life no matter what profession you are in."

She says it's important to be happy in life. "Until you are happy from within, it's not going to show outside. I think if you want to transform yourself then, you first need to train your mind then your body will follow that," she said.

The 31-year-old actor began her career with commercial potboilers like Dabangg, Rowdy Rathore, R Rajkumar, Sonakshi gradually shifted to headlining films like Akira, Noor among others. Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, the sequel to 2015 romantic-comedy Happy Bhag Jayegi, that fared poorly at the Box Office.

She will be next seen in Abhishek Varman's 'Kalank'. It also features Aditya Roy Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit Nene in lead roles.

It is scheduled to release on April 19, 2019.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha Thanks Hrithik Roshan For Motivating Her

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS