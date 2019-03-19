Elections 2019: For the Gandhi family, every election is a picnic, says BJP

national

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offers prayers at Triveni Sangam, to start a three-day long Ganga yatra in Varanasi. Pic/PTI

Every election is a "picnic" for the Gandhi family, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Monday while seeking to downplay Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's three-day Uttar Pradesh visit during which she will cover 100 km by boat in the river Ganga.

"For the Gandhi family, every election is a picnic. They come, they see and resort to rhetorical speeches. After the elections are over, they head towards Switzerland or Italy," senior BJP leader and UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said on Monday.

"As soon as a new election is announced, a new member of the family emerges and assumes magical leadership," he said, adding, "The respected leader (Priyanka) has campaigned for the Congress in earlier elections as well and despite campaigning, her party suffered defeats at the hustings".

