Forbes India names 25 women as 'trailblazers' in the country

Ahead of International Women's Day on March 8, Forbes India has released a its "W-Power Trailblazers" issue this weekend, featuring 25 women stars, on the ascendency in business



Adhuna Bhabani

Ahead of International Women's Day on March 8, Forbes India has released a its "W-Power Trailblazers" issue this weekend, featuring 25 women stars, on the ascendency in business. The 25 women stars included names like Chiki Sarkar, publisher, Juggernaut Books, Adhuna Bhabani, founder-director, Bblunt, Anupriya Acharya, CEO (India), Publicis Media, Kavitha Sairam, co-founder, FIB-SOL Life Technologies, Dina Wadia and Shivpriya Nanda, joint managing partners, J Sagar Associates among others.

"We need to specify that this is not a ranking but a qualitative selection -- a grouping of ground breakers, game-changers and innovators working across diverse sectors such as technology, law, banking, insurance, media, biotech and the startup sector," Forbes India said in a statement. "Mandated quotas smack of tokenism, and we have as many women who favour reservations as those who would like merit to be the decider," said Brian Carvalho, Editor of Forbes India, referring to the lack of women on company boards.

"With the overwhelming response that we received for the first edition of W-Power last year, a second edition was imminent. This issue is unique because of the methodology used in selection of the leaders. We believe that this list cannot be ranked hence we adopt a qualitative approach," said Joy Chakraborthy, CEO-Forbes India and President-Revenue, Network18. The final list of 25 was identified based on jury votes.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever