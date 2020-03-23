Coronavirus outbreak: Boxer Ananta Chopade can now spend time with parents after 6 years

Though Coronavirus has affected the preparations of most sportspersons, it has helped India's promising boxer, Ananta Chopade spend quality time with his parents after almost six years. Chopade, 21, who won gold at the President's Cup in Indonesia where he beat Afghanistan's Rahmani Ramish 5-0 in the 52kg flyweight final last July, returned to his village Savna in Vidarbha, two weeks ago as his national camp at Patiala got cancelled.'

"We have to obey government guidelines and avoid public places; it's in everyone's interest. So, I returned to my village. Due to camps or competitions, I hardly spend a day or two with my parents here and this is the first time in six years that I am with my parents for 15 days," Chopade told mid-day over the phone from Savna on Sunday.

Chopade is trying to keep himself fit, running and working out twice a day in his two-acre land which grows brinjal, fenugreek and corn.

"I am helping my dad [Pralhad] with some agricultural and labour work, spraying water to the plants and vegetables. I now realise how tough it is to be a farmer; actually very tough to do on a daily basis. But it gives me a lot of satisfaction that I am doing something with my dad. We also planted a few mango, guava and pomegranate trees last week," added Chopade.

Chopade Sr said: "I just told him to take proper rest and do some running etc. But he is eager to help us."

Elder brother Laxman, who rides an autorickshaw in surrounding villages, is delighted to have the company of his younger sibling.

"We never expected to have him with us for so many days as he is always busy in boxing. Now, we all are together and loving his company," remarked Laxman.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates