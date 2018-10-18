Forest Department gets an image of elusive T1 tigress

national

After she was untraceable for around three-four days, the forest department (FD) on Wednesday got an image of tigress T1 on camera traps, along with her fresh pugmarks

They also got her pugmarks. Representation pic

It seems the tigress is playing hide and seek with the authorities trying to trap her in Yavatmal. After she was untraceable for around three-four days, the forest department (FD) on Wednesday got an image of tigress T1 on camera traps, along with her fresh pugmarks. In another development, the dogs and paraglider are no longer part of the operation to trace her.

Dogs, paraglider failed

Speaking to mid-day, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF), Wildlife, A K Misra said, "The two dogs and the paraglider are no longer part of the operation, but our staff is actively involved and is taking the best possible efforts." Sources from the forest department said the decision to discontinue the use of the two dogs and paraglider was taken because they had failed miserably. "The dogs lacked the expertise to track the tiger. Also, involving a paraglider was a foolish idea because it makes a lot of noise, so how do you track an animal with it?" said a wildlife lover from Nagpur. On Wednesday morning the Tithe FD team and volunteers found fresh pugmarks and the picture of the tigress in the camera trap. Trigger-happy shooter Nawab Shafat Ali Khan and his team went to the spot but did not find her.

'Suicide not due to tigress'

On Wednesday, Krishna Chaudhari, a debt-ridden resident of Sarai village, committed suicide, which was being blamed on T1. A wildlife lover said, "The farmer committed suicide because of personal reasons which includes the loan from a bank. Also his cotton crop was not good. But the picture being painted is that he committed suicide because he was unable to go to his farm fearing T1."

