Forest department's axe is on NMMC for plantation, other violations

national

The tree plantation done by NMMC contractors is inappropriate Ã¢ÂÂ the forest department had warned that plantation should be at least 50 metres away from the buffer zone surrounding the mangroves

Debris of the full-grown trees, which were cut haphazardly, dumped amid the mangrove section in Vashi

Forest department is utterly displeased with the way the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is going about implementing its tree belt project. On Friday, a range forest officer carried out a panchnama, a copy of which is with mid-day, listing the violations so far.

The panchnama states that the tree plantation done by NMMC contractors is inappropriate — the forest department had warned that plantation should be at least 50 metres away from the buffer zone surrounding the mangroves; and yet, it has been done right next to the boundary. The contractors have also allegedly cut the grown trees improperly and dumped the debris amid the mangroves.

Seeing red over green

An environment activist of Vashi, Rohit Malhotra, said, "NMMC removed 200 trees from the plot opposite Fortis Hospital, while dozens of fully grown and numbered trees inside the Rajiv Gandhi Joggers Park adjoining this plot have been felled, on the ground that were Subabul trees. All this has been done with much impunity... I had lodged a complaint with Prakesh Choudhary, range forest officer of Thane Division, who then deputed range officer Pandurang Gaikwad to survey the site. Mr Gaikwad has prepared the panchnama."

Residents had emailed their complaint to Dinesh Kumar Jain, chief secretary of Maharashtra, who has forwarded it to secretary of the forest department for necessary action.

A forest officer, confirming all violations, said, "I shouted at the contractors when I saw that some trees that were not on the list had been cut. Also, they removed soil from around others in such a way that the trees have tilted.

"However, senior forest officers have refused to sign the panchnama, saying they will settle the matter." "NMMC had taken permission from us to cut the Subabul trees in June 20... But I didn't know they dumped the debris amid mangroves. Also, the plantation in the buffer zone was done without our knowledge. I will visit the spot and decide on further action," said Choudhary.

The other side

NMMC Commissioner N Ramaswamy said, "We took all required permissions to cut the trees and for the project. About this particular complaint, I will check and take action accordingly."

The violations

Planting trees close to mangroves, in violation of buffer zone distance restrictions

Hacking full-grown trees inappropriately

Dumping the cut parts amid the mangroves

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates