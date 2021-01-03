Forest Flame set to win Indian 1,000 Guineas

The Leitir Mor - Memory Bay four-year-old filly Forest Flame, trained by the Bangalore-based S S Attaollahi, towers over her rivals in the Gr 1, Gool & Soli Poonawalla Indian 1,000 Guineas, the feature event of Sunday's bumper nine-race card.

Interestingly Forest Flame, winner of all four races of her career so far, is not the only horse in the line up who enjoys the unbeaten status. There are two more: Smashing Blue from the yard of the Hyderabad-based trainer RH Sequeira who has reeled off all five races she has run; and Alluring Silver, two wins from as many starts, who hails from trainer Pesi Shroff's yard and, like Forest Flame, is bred by the Poonawallas and will race in their silks.

But I believe Forest Flame is in a different league altogether. Having won the Bangalore 1,000 Guineas recently, she will likely start as an overwhelming favourite, and is expected to justify the cramped odds by winning the first Classic of the Mumbai 2020-21 racing season, presently being conducted at the Pune racetrack. Alluring Silver should follow her home.

First race at 1 pm.

Selections:

Venus De Milo Plate - Div II (Class IV; 1200m)

Hioctane 1, Luscus Centaurus 2, Stick To The Plan 3.

Sir Rahimtoola Chinoy Trophy (Class II; 1600m)

Mount Moriah 1, Gallantry 2, Victorious Sermon 3.

Lady In Lace Plate - Div I (Class V; 1400m)

Posse 1, Seasons Greetings 2, Xponential 3.

Sir Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy (VI Bart) Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1000m)

Nothing To Worry 1, Circus Queen 2, Red Merlot 3.

Uttam Singh Trophy (Class IV; 2400m)

Roaring Tiger 1, Fire N Ice 2, Moriseiki 3.

Col. Kaikhushroo Maneckji Bharucha Memorial Trophy (Class III; 1000m)

Hidden Gold 1, Storm Breaker 2, Namaqua 3.

Gool & Soli Poonawalla Indian 1000 Guineas - Gr 1 (For 4y Fillies; 1600m)

Forest Flame 1, Alluring Silver 2, Noble Queen 3.

Venus De Milo Plate - Div I (Class IV; 1200m)

Birkin Blower 1, Shamshir Sword 2, Mighty Warrior 3.

Lady In Lace Plate - Div II (Class V; 1400m)

Summer Night 1, Caesar 2, Mythical Power 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Forest Flame (7-3)

Upsets: Alexander (4-1) & Historian (5-3)

Today's pools

Jackpot pool: 5,6,7,8,9

Treble pool: I - 1,2,3; II - 4,5,6; III - 7,8,9.

Tanala pool: All races.

