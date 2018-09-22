Search

Former Australian Open junior champion Oliver Anderson convicted of match fixing

Sep 22, 2018, 09:00 IST | AFP

Anderson, 20, has been banned since February 2017, meaning he is now free to play again as his 19-month suspension has been served

Former Australian Open junior champion Oliver Anderson was convicted of match fixing yesterday after admitting deliberately losing a set during an ATP tournament in 2016.

Anderson, 20, has been banned since February 2017, meaning he is now free to play again as his 19-month suspension has been served. After being approached by a friend and asked to drop a set at the Traralgon Challenger in Victoria in 2016, someone tried to place a Australian Dollar 10,000 bet with a bookmaker who alerted the police.

