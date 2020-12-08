Former Brit cyclist Victoria Pendleton wants to get back to dating again!

British Olympic track cyclist Victoria Pendleton is keen to get back to dating after keeping romance on hold as she was too busy training.

Pendleton, 40, who was married to sports scientist, Scott Gardner for five years, before splitting in 2018, wants to spend time with a new man whom she met on a blind date recently.

The former world champ reckons not being on the dating scene for a long time made it a bit challenging for her. "I had never been on many dates to be honest. I was too busy training, most of the time, so it was very daunting. I didn't think that I'd ever meet anybody, after the divorce, I thought that it was it," Pendleton was quoted as saying by British tabloid, The Sun.

"I'd kind of accepted that, and I'm happy, I'm quite an independent person. I've got lots of hobbies, so it was something that I kind of accepted," she added.

