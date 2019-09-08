Former CJI Lodha: Jethmalani will be missed by bar and bench

Former Chief Justice of India, Justice Rajendra Mal Lodha on Sunday mourned the death of noted lawyer Ram Jethmalani and said that he would always be missed by the bar and the bench.

"It is a sad day for the judiciary. Jethmalani was surely one of the best legal minds India ever had. He will be missed by the bar as well as the bench," Justice (retd) Lodha told ANI.

Jethmalani passed away at his residence in Delhi earlier in the day. He was a sitting member of the Rajya Sabha. Jethmalani was one of the highest-paid lawyers in the Supreme Court and was considered as the doyen of criminal law.

The former CJI added, "I have seen him in action in courts, be it in the Bombay High Court or the Supreme Court. He was one of the finest lawyers, who actually appeared before my court."

Jethmalani had also served as the chairman of the Bar Council of India. He became a member of the Rajya Sabha in 1988. He also served as the Union Law Minister as well as Union Development Minister in the government of the Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee led NDA government.

(with inputs from ANI)

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies