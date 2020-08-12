Former cook says Sushant Singh Rajput could not have been depressed

People closely associated with deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput continue to come out with new revelations, nearly two months after his mysterious death.

Now, Ashok Kumar Khasu, who used to work as Sushant's cook, has said that he never heard of 'Bhaiyya' (Sushant) going into depression.

Ashok, a resident of Lumbini in Nepal, lived with Sushant for three years from 2016 to 2019. He remained Sushant's cook for five months after Rhea Chakraborty came into Sushant's life. Ashok lived with Sushant at Joggers Park in Little Heights Apartments and Capri Heights Apartments.

In a special conversation with IANS, Ashok said that a person like Sushant could never go into depression because he was quite relaxed and easy-going. Ashok said, "He could never go into depression. He was far removed from all this. And the matter of his going into depression is coming to the fore now. I have never heard of this. For three years I was like his shadow. We stayed together but I never felt anything like this. There is definitely something amiss."

Ashok added that the actor had changed a lot after a tour of Europe. He said, "Bhaiyya and Rhea went on a Europe tour in the first week of October 2019. They returned on October 28. He had changed a lot after returning. I was not with him then but his caretaker Neeraj and the new cook Keshav (whom Rhea had hired) told me that 'Sahab' has changed a lot and is no longer a jolly person."

Ashok also said that during this time he tried to contact Sushant several times over the phone but Sushant did not answer. Subsequently, in December 2019, Sushant refused to even meet his sisters Meetu and Priyanka when they came to his house with Ashok.

Ashok said, "It was very shocking. I was quite surprised considering the kind of relationship Sushant sir had with his sisters. Meetu Didi was crying. When Meetu Didi messaged Sushant sir that 'Bhai, we are in Mumbai and want to meet you', he simply replied in a message and said 'I am busy in a meeting right now and cannot come'. While at that time Sushant sir did not have any new project. 'Dil Bechara' had been completed and he had no other film."

Ashok said that Priyanka had met Sushant in January as she used to stay with him for long periods whenever she was in Mumbai, but after Rhea came into his life, this too changed.

Ashok said that most of the people who are now giving statements to the media are lying. None of them know the truth and people who do know something are not telling anyone.

When asked if the Mumbai Police and Patna Police had recorded his statement, Ashok said, "Yes, I did give my statement. The Mumbai Police has recorded my statement twice and the Patna Police talked to me for 10 minutes. In fact, the Mumbai Police called me to get my statement again when I had already explained everything clearly."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever